Is Junk Mail Fair Game?
By Jim Ferretti
|
Sep 17, 2018 @ 5:55 PM
The latest campaign mailer from Ted Cruz might have backfired for the Texas Senator.

The problem is that the letter, which asked for campaign donations, was delivered in a brown envelope made to look like an official county summons – it even had “SUMMONS ENCLOSED-OPEN IMMEDIATELY” stamped on the front.

A man from Austin complained on Twitter that his 88-year-old grandmother received one of the letters, saying “Shame on you.”

It’s not the first time Cruz had pulled a stunt like this – in 2016 he sent out letters in Iowa with “VOTING VIOLATION” in big red letters.

Cruz’s campaign says only a few people were confused by the letters and everyone else knew it was a campaign letter.

Cruz is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Should politicians be allowed to use these kinds of tactics?

Do you still get fooled by official-looking junk mail?

