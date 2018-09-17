Is Junk Mail Fair Game?

The latest campaign mailer from Ted Cruz might have backfired for the Texas Senator.

The problem is that the letter, which asked for campaign donations, was delivered in a brown envelope made to look like an official county summons – it even had “SUMMONS ENCLOSED-OPEN IMMEDIATELY” stamped on the front.

A man from Austin complained on Twitter that his 88-year-old grandmother received one of the letters, saying “Shame on you.”

It’s not the first time Cruz had pulled a stunt like this – in 2016 he sent out letters in Iowa with “VOTING VIOLATION” in big red letters.

Cruz’s campaign says only a few people were confused by the letters and everyone else knew it was a campaign letter.

Cruz is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Should politicians be allowed to use these kinds of tactics?

Do you still get fooled by official-looking junk mail?