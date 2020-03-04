Is Joe Biden the progressive Democrat everyone thinks he is?
Lars brings on Branko Marcetic, a journalist, and author of the new book ”Yesterday’s Man: the Case Against Joe Biden” to discuss where Joe Biden stands on the political spectrum. For those who don’t know, Biden wasn’t a Democrat until he was 27 and ran away from liberalism in 1972 so it raises the question, how progressive is he? Listen below for more.
The post Is Joe Biden the progressive Democrat everyone thinks he is? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.