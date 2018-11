Peter Roff is a Newsweek contributing editor and he joined Lars to mull over the plan from many democrats and some rhino republicans to protect the independent special council.

RELATED CONTENT

13 Easy Tips for Politicizing Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Seattle Police officer reinstated after punching a handcuffed woman

Is Legalized Pot Costing States More Than It Brings In Taxes?

What Was The Response From Portland Police To Harassment By ANTIFA In Portland?

Is Michael Avenatti Done When It Comes To A 2020 Presidential Run?

How Is The Global Supertanker Being Used To Fight The Fires In California?