Is Gun Violence Really An “Epidemic” Like Democrats And The Mainstream Media Claim?
With events like officer involved shootings, and the highly publicized the recent mass-shootings you couldn’t be blamed for thinking that a wave of crazed gunmen are murdering people left and right in America. But is that really the case, or is it just because that’s where the media has decided to put the focus?
To discuss this further, Lars spoke with NY Times Best Selling author of the new book “The Devil’s Hand“, and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr who explains things aren’t always as they seem.
Listen Below:
