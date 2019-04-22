Is Earth Day even about Earth anymore?
By
|
Apr 22, 2019

“Monday, April 22, is Earth Day, a celebration conceived by then-U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson and first held in 1970 as a “symbol of environmental responsibility and stewardship.”  In recent years, however, Earth Day has devolved into an occasion for professional environmental activists and alarmists to warn of an apocalypse, dish anti-technology dirt, proselytize, and raise money to sustain the movement.” -Dr. Henry Miller

