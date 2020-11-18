      Weather Alert

Is Despot Democrat Kate Brown’s Freeze Going To Force Portland’s Oldest Restaurant To Close Its Doors?

Nov 18, 2020 @ 10:48am

After the announcement by Kate Brown to deny all in-restaurant eating, and allow only carry-out and delivery, she is putting unimaginable pressure on an already struggling restaurant industry. Lars speaks with James Louie, who along with his family owns Portland’s oldest restaurant Huber’s Café about how Kate Brown’s new covid commandments could put this Portland institution out of business.

Listen to the interview below:

The post Is Despot Democrat Kate Brown’s Freeze Going To Force Portland’s Oldest Restaurant To Close Its Doors? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Killed, 24K Claims Filed, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed
President Trump's Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit
Oregon's Statewide "Freeze" Due To COVID Surge Begins
Driver Killed After Crashing On Hwy. 26 In Rural Washington County
New Covid Rules For Employers And Workplaces Start Monday In Oregon