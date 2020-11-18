Is Despot Democrat Kate Brown’s Freeze Going To Force Portland’s Oldest Restaurant To Close Its Doors?

After the announcement by Kate Brown to deny all in-restaurant eating, and allow only carry-out and delivery, she is putting unimaginable pressure on an already struggling restaurant industry. Lars speaks with James Louie, who along with his family owns Portland’s oldest restaurant Huber’s Café about how Kate Brown’s new covid commandments could put this Portland institution out of business.
Listen to the interview below:
