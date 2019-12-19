Is Congressman Earl Blumenauer demanding a Quid Pro Quo from the United States Senate?

Lars brings on Tung Yin, a professor at the Lewis and Clark School Of Law to discuss what the House is doing to hold the impeachment over President Donald Trump’s until the Senate agrees to call in additional witnesses. Blumenauer and some Democrats have expressed a level of enthusiasm to impeach the President and not allowing it to continue until said agreement. Listen below for more.
