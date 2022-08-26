KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Is California’s “zero emissions” energy plan a big fat lie to the public?

August 26, 2022 12:36PM PDT
California, the same state that asked their residents to not use their AC because their grid couldn’t handle it, is banning gas cars. But where will all the electricity supply come from? Not only is California the largest auto market in the United States but no other government in the world mandates zero-emission vehicles. For more information, Lars speaks with Steve Miller, who is a reporter with Real Clear investigations.

