Is being a Republican good for your marriage?

A recent study conducted by the Survey Center On American Life revealed that, prior to Valentine’s Day, Republican men and women are generally happier in their marriages compared to their Democrat counterparts. The survey found that Republican men reported the highest satisfaction levels in their relationships, while Democratic women reported the lowest. Approximately 48 percent of the surveyed Republican men claimed to be “completely satisfied” in their marriages, with 42 percent of Republican women making the same claim. Conversely, only 36 percent of Democrat-married men and 29 percent of Democrat-married women expressed complete satisfaction in their marriages. For more information, Lars speaks with Evita Duffy, a staff writer for The Federalist and the co-founder of the Chicago Thinker.