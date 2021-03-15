      Weather Alert

Is America’s Top Public High School Racist?

Mar 15, 2021 @ 12:54pm

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, or TJ, a Magnet school in Alexandria, Virginia is America’s top-ranked public high school. Fairfax County Public Schools’ recent changes to TJ’s admissions process specifically aim to reduce the number of Asian-American children—and only Asian-American children—who can attend TJ. The school district’s race-based admissions scheme garnered nationwide interest and strong opposition from the Coalition for TJ, a group of over 5,000 parents, students, alumni, staff, and community members who advocate for school diversity and excellence through race-blind, merit-based admissions. Represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation in federal court, the Coalition is challenging FCPS’ race-based admissions scheme as a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Erin Wilcox, one of the attorney’s from the Pacific Legal Foundation that’s handling the case.

Listen Below:

The post Is America’s Top Public High School Racist? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
WATCH: Local Fishermen Catch Whale On Camera In Columbia River Near Portland Area
Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Cory Zenuch
Judge OKs 3rd-Degree Murder Charge For Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death
Suspect In Springfield Murder Killed During Police Standoff On Oregon Coast