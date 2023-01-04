KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Is America on the verge of a major recession in 2023? 

January 4, 2023 2:07PM PST
Economists at 23 large financial institutions predict a US recession in 2023, citing warning signs such as depleted pandemic savings, a declining housing market, and tighter lending standards. Two other institutions predict a recession in 2024.America and the world has seen some of it’s shakiest economies since the great depression, but will things get better in 2023 or worse? Lars speaks with Dr. Sam Gregg, who is with the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) for more information.

 

