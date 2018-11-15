Is Adidas Inclusive?

Portland, Or. – Adidas issues a statement about inclusion after an anonymous letter calls out the company for not doing enough. Oregonlive says the letter was written by an unnamed employee who says there is an atmosphere of bullying and racism. The letter accuses Adidas of allowing “a culture that embodies the opposite of inclusivity, rooted in personal relationships, racial bias and not necessarily on experience or qualifications.” The letter also alludes to the abrupt departure of one of the company’s highest ranking black execs. Adidas says in a statement its made progress but recognizes there is more to be done.