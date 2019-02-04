Is a Virginia lawmaker idiotic or is she just backpedaling after public outrage?

A Virginia lawmaker sent an email to her constituents Wednesday night apologizing for attaching her name to a controversial abortion bill without reading it closely enough. The bill would allow abortions up until the moment of birth if one doctor certified that the mother’s physical or mental health was at risk. Lars speaks with WCHV Virginia Radio host, Joe Thomas at on the issue. Listen below.

