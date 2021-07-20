Is A Strike Coming to Fred Meyer?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warehouse workers at Fred Meyer have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could soon disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest.
Union officials say that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger.
A spokesperson provided a statement saying that Fred Meyer will continue to pursue a fair and balanced contract that honors associates and keeps the company competitive. The statement also said the company does not anticipate any disruption in service.