Is A Strike Coming to Fred Meyer?

Jul 20, 2021 @ 7:40am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warehouse workers at Fred Meyer have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could soon disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest.

Union officials say that Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger.

A spokesperson provided a statement saying that Fred Meyer will continue to pursue a fair and balanced contract that honors associates and keeps the company competitive.  The statement also said the company does not anticipate any disruption in service.

TAGS
Fred Meyer grocery
