IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes

September 8, 2023 10:22AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes.

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who’ve “cut corners” on their taxes.

The IRS announced the effort on Friday.

The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration.

Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.

