KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

IRS Moves Forward With Free E-filing System In Pilot Program To Launch In 2024

May 16, 2023 4:49PM PDT
Share
IRS Moves Forward With Free E-filing System In Pilot Program To Launch In 2024
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all.

The IRS was tasked with looking into how to create a “direct file” system as part of the funding it received with the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ flagship climate and health care measure that President Joe Biden signed last summer.

After months of research, the IRS published a feasibility report Tuesday — which lays out taxpayer interest in direct file, how the system could work, its potential cost, operational challenges and more.

More about:
Filing
free
IRS
Pilot
program

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.35%, Lowest Level In 5 weeks
2

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations
3

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
4

Closing Arguments To Begin In Actor Danny Masterson's Trial
5

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate