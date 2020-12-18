Iraqi Refugee Shot In Ambush In NE Portland Dies
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Iraqi refugee who was driving for Uber to earn money to bring his wife to America was shot in an ambush that police believe was a case of mistaken identity.
23-year-old Dhulfigar Mseer was gunned down near Northeast 11th and Stafford around midnight on Saturday, December 12th. He died the following Wednesday. Investigators say more than 60 rounds were fired.
Mseer’s wish was for his body to be brought back to his home country. A GoFundMe drive has been organized to help honor his wishes.
Mseer moved to Oregon with his family about five years ago. He returned to Iraq in August to get married.