Iran Tensions Causing Delays At WA Border Crossings

Jan 6, 2020 @ 5:09am

Blaine, Wash. — The conflict between the U-S and Iran could mean delays at the Northwest border crossing for Iranian-Americans returning to Washington state. The Los Angeles Times says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian Americans were questioned Saturday as they tried to reenter the U.S. through the border crossing at Blaine, Washington. According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, some were questioned about their political views and allegiances.

