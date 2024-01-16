Iowa Is Just The Beginning For Trump In 2024

Hey legacy news media, the political candidate you hate most just won bigly in America’s first Presidential contest…where’re you gonna go next?

Scare tactics and outright censorship, that’s where.

Trump takes more than 50 percent of the votes in Iowa, 30 percent more than number two.

Cable news ran every minute of the speeches by Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley but not the words of the winner?

Rachel Maddow explicitly told her audience why.

“There is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. So his remarks, tonight, will not air live here”.

Wow. She must be psychic! Maddow claims to know what Trump would say, and that it’s a lie before he even speaks.

Over on CNN, Jake Tapper explained that he cut away from Trump’s remarks on the disastrous Joe Biden border policy because it was “anti immigrant”.

Apparently he folks aren’t worried about 10 million illegal aliens flooding into America in just 3 years.

I hope you’re ready for 2024.

Where the news media decides what YOU’RE allowed to hear. Election officials decide who YOU’RE allowed to vote for. And the deep state bureaucracy conspires openly against the inevitable election of a great American President.