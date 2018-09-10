Women in technology are small in numbers, but a Portland based group wants to make sure they still get to access the big conferences.

PDX Women in Tech now offers a scholarship, hoping to help women get to those much needed national conferences. #InvestingInYou just launched, the scholarship caps at 25-hundred, covers a tech conference in the U.S. and expenses.

Women make up about 30-percent of the tech-force in our region.

If that’s you, tell ’em your story.

On Portland’s Morning News on Tuesday, you’ll hear why this scholarship plays such a big role. PDX Women in Tech partnered with the Foley Foundation.

Here’s all the info: PDX Women in Tech accepting apps until October 31st.