Investigators Ask For More Information In Gresham Shooting

Gresham, Ore. – On August 6th, around 9:45 p.m., Gresham Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of SE 190 Ave in response to a report of 15 gunshots. The initial responding officer noted an active disturbance ongoing within the complex. During their presence, an additional gunshot was heard. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies also provided assistance.

Upon entering the complex, officers discovered a female juvenile who had sustained a gunshot wound. Due to the ongoing nature of the situation, the scene was considered unsafe for paramedics. The injured juvenile was evacuated to a nearby staging area, from where paramedics transported her to a local hospital. Officers thoroughly searched the area to ensure there were no further gunshot victims.

Gresham Police detectives arrived to conduct an investigation into the incident. Numerous individuals at the scene were interviewed, and detectives are currently examining gathered evidence and statements. A juvenile male has been taken into custody and is facing charges of Attempted Murder; however, the investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.