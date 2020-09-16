Investigation Underway Of Collapsed Pier In Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) – Federal and state officials say they have begun investigating the partial collapse of a pier along Seattle’s waterfront as workers were demolishing portions of it.
Officials say the inspectors will investigate the city and two contractors involved with the demolition project before a 15,000-square-foot piece of the pier broke into the water.
The contractors under investigation are Orion Marine Contractors and Evergreen Concrete Cutting.
Officials say two men fell into the water during the pier’s collapse.
Both were promptly rescued by safety staff. Measures to demolish Pier 58, home of Seattle’s Waterfront Park, were accelerated after a gap was discovered between the pier and the adjacent land.