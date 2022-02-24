      Weather Alert

Investigation Underway After Noose Found Inside Seattle Fire Station

Feb 23, 2022 @ 6:08pm

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Fire Department has launched an investigation following the discovery of a noose inside a fire station.

The Seattle Times reports a firefighter found a “rope tied in a noose” last week at a station in the Bitter Lake neighborhood, which was brought to the attention of supervisors.

Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said SFD is working with the City Attorney’s office and has hired an independent investigator.

Tinsley declined to share additional details about the incident to “maintain the integrity of the investigative process.

