Investigation underway after gunshot victim was dropped off at hospital

May 8, 2021 @ 3:38pm

Portland Police say a gunshot victim was dropped off at a hospital with critical injuries, and investigators are now asking the public for help to determine who could be responsible.

Police say Friday afternoon, officers were called out on a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and started investigating.

Not long after, police say an off-duty officer reported seeing a gunshot victim dropped off at Legacy Emanuel Hospital on North Gantenbein Avenue.

The victim was said to be critically injured.

Police said in a press release, “The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate and believe the two incidents are connected.”

The investigation is ongoing.

