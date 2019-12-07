Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Gresham Apartment
GRESHAM, Ore. — An intoxicated driver crashed into a Gresham apartment early Saturday morning, sending three people to the hospital.
The accident happened around 6:00 at Northeast 17th and Kane Street. The car landed in the living room. Firefighters rescued one person and a dog who were trapped inside by the wreckage. Thankfully, the victims have just minor injuries.
Police say the driver and passenger were intoxicated. Chase Gromko, 22, was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and assault.