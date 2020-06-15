      Breaking News
Justices Rule LGBT People Protected From Job Discrimination

Intoxicated Driver Arrested For Causing Injury Crash In Troutdale

Jun 15, 2020 @ 8:23am

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A woman was seriously injured and the man behind the wheel was arrested after he drove off Southeast Division Street just west of Troutdale Road around 3:45 on Sunday afternoon and hit a tree.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman in the passenger seat with life-threatening injuries.  Firefighters had to remove the roof of the car to get her out.

The Vehicular Crimes Team says the driver showed signs of impairment.  33-year-old Emilio Perez Aguilon is facing charges of assault II, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

