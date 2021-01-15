Interstate Bridge Replacement Community Interaction
PORTLAND, Ore– The Interstate Bridge Replacement Project launched a new interactive website today. www.interstatebridge.org also you can learn more on different meetings and what’s happening with the bridge at [email protected] Work is being done to collect information from people living in Washington and Oregon who use the bridge almost daily. A minimum of two years will be spent on collecting public opinion and implementing studies providing information about livability around the bridge plus environmental impacts.
The Northbound Bridge turned 100 years old in 2017. The Southbound part of the bridge was built in 1958. Traffic demands have increased dramatically since that time.