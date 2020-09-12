Interstate Bridge Closure Rescheduled Due To Wildfires
PORTLAND, Ore. — The northbound span of the Interstate Bridge on I-5 was scheduled to close this weekend for nine days for trunnion replacement, but the Oregon Department of Transportation on Thursday night postponed the much-anticipated project. The closure has been rescheduled for one week from now.
The decision to postpone the closure was made to keep the main major escape route between Oregon and Washington as clear as possible for residents evacuated by wildfires.
“This project needs to get done within the window of our Coast Guard permit and while the river level remains low,” said Rian Windsheimer, ODOT manager for the Portland area. “It’s time to get prepared for this closure and make a plan to avoid the expected congestion.”
The $13 million project has been in the works for more than two years. It involves replacing lift span parts, some of them 103 years old, in the south tower on the northbound bridge, which opened in 1917. A similar project took place in 1997 on the north tower on the northbound span.
The project has been been rescheduled for Saturday, September 19th at 12:01am through September 29th at 11:59pm.
During the closure, northbound traffic will share lanes with the southbound span. Movable concrete barriers will separate traffic with two southbound lanes open for the morning commute and two northbound lanes for the afternoon commute.
The sidewalk on the southbound span will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Four ramps will be closed as well: Marine Drive and Hayden Island on-ramps to I-5 NB, the I-5 north exit to SR 14 and the RS 14/Washington Street on-ramp to I-5 southbound.
Drivers headed to Washington are advised to take Interstate 205 or Highway 30 if possible.
In the months leading up to the closure, crews have been preparing the median to allow traffic to crossover to the southbound span, installing signs and building the temporary structures underneath the bridge’s lift span that support the bridge during construction.
Following the closure, one lane on Interstate 5 southbound will be blocked from September 28th to October 4th as construction equipment is removed and crews wrap-up the project.