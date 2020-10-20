Interstate Bridge Closed This Morning
Police closed the bridge at about 930am after a report of a person climbing the bridge. The two southbound lanes and one lane of the Northbound bridge were closed.
Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue said the man climbed up the south side. Rescue teams were able to talk him down, and the man was lowered down on to the northbound lanes of the bridge.
He was then transported to the hospital to receive attention.
If you know someone who needs help use the links below.
linesforlife.org
suicidepreventionlifeline.org