      Weather Alert

Interstate Bridge Closed This Morning

Oct 20, 2020 @ 2:55pm

Police closed the bridge at about 930am after a report of a person climbing the bridge. The two southbound lanes and one lane of the Northbound bridge were closed.

Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue said the man climbed up the south side. Rescue teams were able to talk him down, and the man was lowered down on to the northbound lanes of the bridge.

He was then transported to the hospital to receive attention.

If you know someone who needs help use the links below.

linesforlife.org

suicidepreventionlifeline.org

 

 

TAGS
fire crews Interstate Bridge mental health person in crisis police Traffic
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro