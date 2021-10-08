Interstate 84 Closes This Weekend For Bridge Installation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 in both directions will be closed from I-5 to Cesar Chavez Blvd. starting Friday night at 10:00pm though Monday morning at 5:00am for installation of the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The closure includes all ramps on and off the freeway.
The bridge will cross a 400-foot section of I-84 at 7th Avenue, connecting the Lloyd District with the Central Eastside.
Crews will lift the 450,000 lb. bridge into place and attach it to a temporary tower before fully anchoring it during of the final phase of construction.
When the seismically-resilient bridge opens in the summer of 2022, it will carry bicyclists and pedestrians and serve as a back-up route for emergency vehicles over the freeway in the event of an earthquake.