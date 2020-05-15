Interstate 5 Closes From Vancouver To Swan Island Overnight Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 5 will be closed in both directions between State Route 14 in Vancouver and the Swan Island/N Alberta Street exit in Portland overnight on Saturday. The freeway will close at 11pm until 6:00 on Sunday morning. This closure is part of a project by the Oregon Department of Transportation to install electronic signs on the freeway that will display current traffic information.
The following areas are affected:
- I-5 southbound closed at SR14 (Exit 1A) to N Alberta Street/Swan Island (Exit 303)
- I-5 northbound closed at N Alberta Street (Exit 303) to N Marine Drive/NE Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard
- In Washington, westbound SR14 on-ramp and West 5th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed
- Hayden Island on-ramp closed to southbound I-5
- I-5 southbound on-ramp closed from N Marine Drive/ NE Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard interchange
- I-405 northbound on-ramp closed to northbound I-5
- I-405 northbound off-ramp to N. Kerby Avenue will be closed, with access for emergency vehicles only
Only one lane on the bottom deck of the Fremont Bridge on I-405 will remain open to access southbound I-5.
Crews this weekend will operate large cranes to install two new sign bridges that will span the full width of the freeway.
New advisory speed signs, traveler information signs and relocated guide signs will be installed in seven locations along the freeway between Marine Drive and I-405.
The $7.79 million project to install new signs will help make roads safer and help drivers travel more efficiently by providing real-time traffic information. ODOT says the signs will assist in reducing crashes, improve the reliability of travel times, and enhance transit operations.