Interstate 205 Closed at Highway 213 Overnight Saturday

Jun 5, 2020 @ 11:33am

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Sign installation on Interstate 205 will close the freeway in both directions at the Highway 213 interchange overnight Saturday.  The closure begins at midnight through 5:00am on Sunday.

The Oregon Department Transportation says the project on I-205 between Stafford Road and Highway 213 will address congestion and traveler safety issues on the seven-mile stretch.  It will help to relieve congestion by adding a third lane in each direction and installing RealTime signs.

The Abernethy Bridge will also be upgraded along with eight other I-205 bridges to withstand a major earthquake.  More than 100,000 vehicles drive this section of the freeway daily, causing an estimated five and a half hours of congestion daily.

Overnight closures will occur over the next six weeks.  The next is planned at the viewpoint in West Linn on Friday, June 12th at 11:00pm until 5:00am on Saturday, June 13th.

More information about the project can be found here.

