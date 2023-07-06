KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Internationally Known Singer/Songwriter Coco Lee Dead At 48

July 6, 2023 4:32AM PDT
FILE – Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died at age 48.

Her sisters said Lee suffered from depression for years and died Wednesday by suicide.

They credited her for working “tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene.”

Lee started off as a Mandopop singer and later released albums in Cantonese and English.

She was known for her powerful voice and live performances.

Her English song “Do You Want My Love” made a Billboard dance chart in 1999.

She also was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan,” and sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song.

