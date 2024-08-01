KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Intel To Cut Roughly 15,000 Jobs

August 1, 2024 4:09PM PDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15% of its massive workforce as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday it is also suspending its dividend as part of a broader plan to cut cost.

The bulk of the layoffs will be completed this year. Intel also reported a loss for its second quarter along with small revenue decline — and forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street’s expectations.

