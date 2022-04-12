      Weather Alert

Intel Opens A $3 Billion Factory, Expanding Hillsboro Foot Print

Apr 12, 2022 @ 8:00am

HILLSBORO, Ore.– Intel is expanding its Oregon campus with the grand opening of a new factory in Hillsboro. Mod3 is Intel’s $3 billion expansion to its D1X facility, adding 270,000 square feet of cleanroom space for the research, development and production of semiconductor technologies. Even more exciting is the opportunities for jobs.  The company is offering two week trainings resulting in a certificate for beginning technicians.  It is also working with the Hillsboro School District offering apprenticeships for students interested in technology. 10 to 30 students could be selected each year.

Entry level  semiconductor technicians can earn about $75,000per year with a 2 year associates degree.

