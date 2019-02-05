Intel Confirms Plans For Oregon Factory

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Intel has acknowledged it will soon start building a massive new semiconductor factory in Hillsboro.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company told about 50 residents living near its Ronler Acres campus that it will build a third phase of its massive D1X manufacturing complex, confirming a newspaper report last month.

Intel also said it plans a new technology building to support the factory with emergency generators, utilities and additional parking.

Intel was vague on details, including the project’s exact size and timing. Hillsboro city officials say the chipmaker recently submitted construction permitting applications but the city has yet to fulfill public records requests for the documents.

The chipmaker says it plans to start work in Hillsboro sometime in 2019 but plans remain contingent on unspecified business and economic factors.