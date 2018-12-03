Intel Chemicals Again

Hillsboro Ore – More Intel employees at the Ronler Acres campus reported breathing problems on today just after 15 were rushed to the hospital.Emergency crews, including Hillsboro Fire Department and a Hazmat unit, responded to the Hillsboro campus around 10 a.m. The affected employees were working inside the Manufacturing Support Building. Emergency workers treated 22 people at the scene Monday morning and 6 were taken to the hospital. Intel is still looking for a cause.