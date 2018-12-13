Intel Building Back Open In Hillsboro

Hillsboro, Oregon – A building on the Intel campus in Hillsboro is back open now after two chemical exposures sent dozens of workers to the hospital with breathing problems recently. It was closed for nine days. Intel says the smell came from the “air handling units.” Oregonlive reports that Intel still hasn’t said what the chemical was exactly, but they say the odor is not a health risk, and they are going to address the smell.

