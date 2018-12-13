Intel Building Back Open In Hillsboro
By Jacob Dean
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 5:37 AM

Hillsboro, Oregon – A building on the Intel campus in Hillsboro is back open now after two chemical exposures sent dozens of workers to the hospital with breathing problems recently. It was closed for nine days. Intel says the smell came from the “air handling units.” Oregonlive reports that Intel still hasn’t said what the chemical was exactly, but they say the odor is not a health risk, and they are going to address the smell.

Read our previous coverage here:

Intel Building Closed Until Further Notice

 

11 Intel Employees Taken To Hospital After Reported Toxic Exposure

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Holocaust Survivor Named as Pedestrian Killed in Hillsboro Accident Mt. Hood Meadows Evacuates Skiers From Chairlift Oregon Lawmakers Plan to Introduce Gun Storage Bill TriMet Shuttles Riders with Double Decker Bus Moonstruck Chocolate Recall PPS Passes Agreement On School Police
Comments