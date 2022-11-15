Instead Of Holding China Accountable, Biden Talks Climate Change With Xi Jinping

President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to meet on Monday, and the international community is watching. The meeting in Bali will be the first in-person encounter between Biden and Xi since Biden took office. “The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement. “They will also discuss a range of regional and global issues,” like climate change and Taiwan. But will Joe have a backbone, or just give his ChiComm buddies everything they want like usual? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Weifeng Zhong, who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.