In Brief: A feel-good-flick that, while predictable, is also surprisingly inspiring and uplifting.



Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne (Neighbors, Neighbors 2) are Pete and Ellie. They’re childless and through this twist of fate and that end up taking in three foster children. The goal — if it’s a good fit — is to adopt.

Of course it’s not a good fit. At least not at first. But this is a feel-good movie and feel-good movies always feel-good once the credits roll.

Wahlberg and Byrne are both exceptional comedic actors. They’re also very good at drama and — when called upon — add the film’s needed dramatic flair. They are joined by a cast whose tongues are also firmly planted in their cheeks. A lot of the humor is provided by Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro as the social workers who got the couple involved in the first place.

Also of note are three very good child actors led by Isabela Moner who plays the oldest child, Lizzy. She’s a believably self-absorbed, angry teenager who — predictably — is protecting her sibs from being hurt again by an unforgiving, seemingly uncaring social service system.

Instant Family is written and directed by Sean Anders and he bases the plot on his — and wife Beth’s — real life experiences. In addition to telling his story, he subtly points out the sadness, and ineffectiveness of a social service system packed with unloved children with unmet needs.

Fortunately, it’s not his focus. Anders doesn’t take himself or the subject totally seriously. Like real life, there are ups and downs. The downs in this case are predictable. The ups not so much.

By that I mean I didn’t expect them to be so much fun and — not only laugh-out-loud funny — but heartwarming.

Director: Sean Anders

Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro, Gustavo Quiroz, Julianna Gamiz, Margo Martindale, Joan Cusack

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. A tongue-in-cheek telling of the story of foster kids in an adoption program. This one is predictable but delightful. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie o to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.