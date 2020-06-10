Inslee Orders New Investigation Into Death Of Man In Police Custody
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered an independent investigation into the death of a man in the custody of Tacoma police.
It comes after new information emerged that at least one Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper were at the scene when the man, Manuel Ellis, was detained and died on March 3.
The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
Inlsee said Wednesday that officials are working to determine who will conduct the investigation and who will make charging decisions.
He said the Pierce County Sheriff should not complete the investigation and the county prosecutor should not review the investigation and make charging decisions.