Inslee Calls Out Yakima County Over COVID-19
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Residents of coronavirus-ravaged Yakima County must do more to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday. Yakima County has 250,000 residents, but has recorded more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total in the state after much larger King County.
The Democratic governor called the virus a sort of “”earthquake? that was devastating the Yakima economy.
A big reason the valley has so many cases is that too many people are refusing to wear masks.
Inslee cited a recent finding that only about 35% of Yakima County residents would wear masks when patronizing a business.