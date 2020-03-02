‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: James Lipton attends The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017 at The Pool on April 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
(New York, NY) — Legendary TV figure James Lipton has died. TMZ reports the host of “Inside the Actors Studio” died at his home in New York City today. His wife Kedakai Turner told the outlet that Lipton had bladder cancer. Lipton retired in 2018 after more than 20 years of doing the show.