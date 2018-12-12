Inmate Death. No Flu Shot.

The daughter of a former Coffee Creek Women’s Prison inmate says her mom died because the prison didn’t give her a flu shot. In January, while Mistina Ferri’s mom Tina was serving her time at Coffee Creek, there was a severe flu outbreak. Tina Ferri got sick. The 53-year-old, reportedly began coughing up blood and was taken to the Legacy Medical Center in Tualatin where her legs were shackled and she was surrounded by armed guards. Within hours, Ferri died from organ failure caused by influenza. Mistina is now suing the prison for wrongful death. The family’s attorney tells our news partner KGW the prison had roughly 500 flu shots for 1,600 inmates. According to the $7.5 million suit, had Ferri received a flu shot, there is a chance she may still be alive.