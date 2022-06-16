Initiative To Change Seattle Elections Headed Toward Ballot

SEATTLE (AP) – An initiative that would alter the way Seattle elects mayors, city attorneys and City Council members is headed toward the November ballot.
The Seattle Times reports elections authorities said Wednesday the Initiative 134 campaign has secured enough qualifying signatures.
Under the proposal, a voter would be able to select multiple candidates in each primary race rather than only one.
The two candidates with the most votes in each nonpartisan race still would advance to the general election where voters still would select only one candidate.
The group called Seattle Approves gathered enough votes to qualify the initiative by a relatively narrow margin