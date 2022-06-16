      Weather Alert
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Thursday

Initiative To Change Seattle Elections Headed Toward Ballot

Jun 16, 2022 @ 3:55am

SEATTLE (AP) – An initiative that would alter the way Seattle elects mayors, city attorneys and City Council members is headed toward the November ballot.

The Seattle Times reports elections authorities said Wednesday the Initiative 134 campaign has secured enough qualifying signatures.

Under the proposal, a voter would be able to select multiple candidates in each primary race rather than only one.

The two candidates with the most votes in each nonpartisan race still would advance to the general election where voters still would select only one candidate.

The group called Seattle Approves gathered enough votes to qualify the initiative by a relatively narrow margin

TAGS
ballot Changes elections Seattle
Popular Posts
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Thursday
UPDATE: Bird Flu Confirmed In Polk County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On