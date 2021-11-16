      Weather Alert
Infrastructure Trillion Dollar Bill Signed Oregon Receives A Piece Of The Pie

Nov 16, 2021 @ 6:49am

SALEM, Ore–President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday on the White House lawn, hailing it as an example of what bipartisanship can achieve. What this means to Oregon is more jobs and at least 400 bridges can be repaired.  Oregon Governor Kate Brown was in Washington D.C. for the signing of the bill.

$1.2 billion coming to Oregon over the next 5 years.  Highway and bridge work plus improving safety and seismic integrity will be part of our package.  Expect improvements to mass transit.  There will be more electric vehicle charging stations.  Plus, to reduce carbon emissions more walking and bike paths will be created.

 

