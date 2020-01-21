Influx Of Requests After Washington State Supreme Court Disclosure Ruling
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – House and Senate administrators in Washington state are working through how to deal with the influx of requests they’re receiving now that the state Supreme Court has ruled legislators are fully subject to the same disclosure laws that other elected officials are.
The 60-day legislative session began Jan. 13, and House and Senate administrators have seen an sharp uptick in the number of public records requests.
In the month since the ruling, the Senate has received at least 35 requests, compared to the 20 they fielded in all of 2019.
In the House, there were 43 requests in December, compared to nine in the previous December.