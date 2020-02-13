Infant With Mold Infection From Seattle Children’s Hospital Dies
SEATTLE (AP) – A nearly 6-month-old baby has died after contracting an Aspergillus mold infection at Seattle’s Children’s hospital.
The Seattle Times reports Beth Hutt died early Wednesday.
Her parents, Katie and Micah Hutt, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that they were very grateful to the team that watched over their daughter.
Beth was born in August with a heart condition and was rushed to Seattle Children’s.
At some point at Seattle Children’s, Beth contracted an infection in her heart from the Aspergillus mold, a recurring problem that has sickened patients at the hospital.
Beth’s family is involved in a class-action lawsuit against Children’s, filed on behalf of the families of patients who have been sickened from the mold.