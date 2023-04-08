Infant Found Safe After Being Kidnapped In Stolen Car

Vancouver, Wash. — At approximately 7:49 am on April 8th, 2023, Clark County deputies were dispatched to a kidnapping at 1501 NE 99th Street. According to the victim and reporting person, an unknown male had taken his 2022 Audi, which had his one-month-old child in the back seat.

Deputies quickly responded to the area and located the vehicle near NE 88th Street and Highway 99, with the child still inside. The suspect, later identified as Mario Andrews, had already fled the scene and was not found at that time. The child was checked by medics and was reunited with the parents unharmed.

A male was briefly detained by deputies but was later released when it was determined he was not involved in the incident.

Later that day, the victim reported that their credit cards were being used at Vancouver Mall. Deputies and officers from the Vancouver Police Department quickly responded to the scene. Mario Andrews was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping in the second degree, and reckless endangerment. The Vancouver Police Department also arrested him for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempting to elude from an earlier case.

This incident has left the community shaken, but thanks to the quick response of law enforcement, the infant was found safe and the suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.