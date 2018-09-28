Industrial Fire Goes To A 4th Alarm

PORTLAND, Ore.–Just before 1am this morning PF&R crews were sent to a commercial fire at 8235 N Kerby. Crews arrived to find a large metal clad building engulfed in fire including large stacks of wooden pallets surrounding the building. Large embers floating through the air, multiple high voltage power lines and large distances between fire hydrants created difficulties for crews in the beginning minutes of this fire. The response level was raised to a 4th alarm. The multiple alarms of fire engines and ladder trucks was needed to handle the size of the building and the proximity of buildings nearby exposed to the fire. One firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion but not transported to hospital. No occupants were inside the buildings when crews arrived, no other injuries were reported. Fire Investigators are at the scene to determine a cause.